Hominy Stew with Bacon 

Chef JJ Johnson makes hominy the star in this humble, delicious stew. The maize kernels absorb flavor as they simmer while retaining a slight chew. Aromatics sauté in the rendered fat from crispy bacon, which is later used a garnish for each serving. Slideshow: More Hearty Stew Recipes
How to Make It
In a large enameled cast-iron Dutch oven or heavy pot, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel–lined plate to drain.
Add the onions, garlic, poblanos, and jalapeño to the pot, and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 12 minutes. Stir in hominy, tomatoes and their juice, chicken stock, and lime juice, and simmer over moderately low heat, covered, 20 minutes.
Uncover and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until liquid is reduced slightly and thickens, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in cilantro and lime zest, and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with bacon and serve.
Author Name: Brent Ross
Review Body: Made this stew tonight for the first time. Very easy to make, easy ingredients to find. The lime juice and zest changed the entire dish, the acids brought the flavor together. With the cilantro is was very familiar but the flavor and texture of the hominy made it all very different. Something old and something new; both a surprise and nice dish for a cold January night. I might use a little bit more bacon in the future but that may just be a mid-west thing; there is a risk of more bacon over powering the other ingredients. Will definitely be adding this to my soup rotation.
