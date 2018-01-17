Hominy Stew with Bacon 

Author Name: Brent Ross

Review Body: Made this stew tonight for the first time. Very easy to make, easy ingredients to find. The lime juice and zest changed the entire dish, the acids brought the flavor together. With the cilantro is was very familiar but the flavor and texture of the hominy made it all very different. Something old and something new; both a surprise and nice dish for a cold January night. I might use a little bit more bacon in the future but that may just be a mid-west thing; there is a risk of more bacon over powering the other ingredients. Will definitely be adding this to my soup rotation.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2018-01-29