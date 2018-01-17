Hominy Stew with Bacon 
Johnny Miller
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
JJ Johnson
February 2018

Chef JJ Johnson makes hominy the star in this humble, delicious stew. The maize kernels absorb flavor as they simmer while retaining a slight chew. Aromatics sauté in the rendered fat from crispy bacon, which is later used a garnish for each serving.  Slideshow: More Hearty Stew Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces bacon, cut into   1/2-inch pieces 
  • 2 onions, chopped  
  • 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped 
  • 3 poblano chiles, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch pieces 
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped 
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans hominy, rinsed and drained 
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand, juice reserved 
  • 4 cups chicken stock or low-sodium chicken broth 
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice 
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro 
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron Dutch oven or heavy pot, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 10 minutes. Using a  slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. 

Step 2    

Add the onions, garlic,  poblanos, and jalapeño to the pot, and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 12 minutes. Stir in hominy, tomatoes and their juice, chicken stock, and lime juice, and simmer over moderately low heat, covered, 20 minutes.  

Step 3    

Uncover and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until liquid is reduced slightly and thickens, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in cilantro and lime zest, and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with bacon and serve.

