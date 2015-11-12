Homestyle Cucumber Salad with Garlic
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kian Lam Kho
December 2015

This cold, crispy, superfast recipe from blogger Kian Lam Kho makes an excellent side dish. Slideshow: More Chinese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large hothouse cucumber (1 pound)—quartered lengthwise, seeded and cut into 2-inch lengths
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, toss the cucumber with the garlic and salt. Cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes. 

Step 2    

Drain the cucumber and transfer to a serving bowl. Drizzle with the sesame oil and serve cold.  

Make Ahead

The cucumbers can be refrigerated overnight.

