Homestyle Cucumber Salad with Garlic

This cold, crispy, superfast recipe from blogger Kian Lam Kho makes an excellent side dish. Slideshow: More Chinese Recipes
Step 1
In a medium bowl, toss the cucumber with the garlic and salt. Cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
Step 2
Drain the cucumber and transfer to a serving bowl. Drizzle with the sesame oil and serve cold.
Make Ahead
The cucumbers can be refrigerated overnight.
