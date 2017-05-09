Homemade Pop Tarts

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, toss the butter cubes with the 4 1/2 cups of flour and the granulated sugar. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.

Step 2 In a small bowl, whisk the water with the vinegar and 2 1/2 teaspoons of the salt until the salt dissolves. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.

Step 3 Transfer the flour mixture to a food processor. Pulse until the butter is in pea-size pieces. Drizzle in the vinegar water and pulse until moist crumbs form. Turn the dough out onto a work surface and knead lightly once or twice. Pat the dough into a 6-by-8-inch rectangle and then cut the dough into quarters. Wrap each quarter in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 4 In a small saucepan, combine the strawberries with the strawberry jam and the cornstarch slurry. Bring the filling to a boil over low heat, stirring frequently. Boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove the saucepan from the heat and cool the filling at room temperature for 20 minutes, then refrigerate until thoroughly cooled, about 40 minutes longer.

Step 5 Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out one fourth of the chilled dough to a 9-by-10-inch rectangle about 1/8 inch thick. Cut the dough into six 3-by-5-inch rectangles. Transfer the rectangles to one of the prepared baking sheets. Repeat with the remaining dough.

Step 6 In a small bowl, lightly beat the egg with 2 tablespoons of water. Brush 12 of the rectangles with the egg wash and spread 1 tablespoon of the strawberry filling in the center of each one, leaving a 1/2-inch border all the way around. Top with a second rectangle of dough. Press the edges to seal and crimp with a floured fork. Prick the top of each pop tart a few times with a fork. Refrigerate until the dough is firm, 20 minutes.

Step 7 Preheat the oven to 350°. Bake the pop tarts in the middle and lower thirds of the oven for 35 minutes, until the pastry is golden brown; shift the pans from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking. Transfer the pop tarts to a rack and cool completely.