Homemade Pappardelle

How to Make It
In a food processor, combine the flour and semolina and pulse several times. In a measuring cup, mix the whole eggs and egg yolks. With the machine on, pour in the eggs and process until the flour is moistened; the dough may still be a bit crumbly. Turn the dough out onto a floured work surface and knead until silky smooth, about 3 minutes. Wrap in plastic and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Divide the dough into 3 pieces; keep 2 pieces wrapped. Flatten the remaining piece of dough, dust it with flour and roll it through a hand-cranked pasta machine, beginning at the widest setting and stopping at (or just before) the thinnest; dust the dough lightly with flour between settings. Cut the strip into 4 pieces, 10 to 12 inches each, and dust with flour. Roll up each piece loosely and slice 3/4 inch thick. Uncoil the pappardelle and toss them with flour. Transfer the pappardelle to a flour-dusted baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining pieces of pasta. Toss the pappardelle occasionally to dry them out evenly and keep them from clumping.
Make Ahead
Serve With
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 5113
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5