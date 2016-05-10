Homemade Hot Chocolate
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Evi Abeler

Homemade hot chocolate takes a little more effort than ripping open a bag of instant mix, but—oh boy—does it taste great! Slideshow: More Hot Chocolate Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups (12 ounces) 60% cocoa dark chocolate chips
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 4 cups milk
  • Whipped cream, for garnish
  • Marshmallows, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place the chocolate chips and the sugar in a heat-resistant bowl.

Step 2    

Heat the milk in a medium saucepan to very hot but not boiling.

Step 3    

Take a ladle of hot milk and pour over the chocolate and sugar. Whisk until smooth and melted

Step 4    

Now, add the chocolate sauce to the remaining milk in the sauce pan. Heat the mixture for a few more minutes until it simmers and whisk occasionally.

Notes

If you are using the marshmallows for garnish in your hot cocoa, reduce your sugar accordingly to 1 1/2 tablespoons.

