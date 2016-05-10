© Evi Abeler
Homemade hot chocolate takes a little more effort than ripping open a bag of instant mix, but—oh boy—does it taste great! Slideshow: More Hot Chocolate Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Place the chocolate chips and the sugar in a heat-resistant bowl.
Step 2
Heat the milk in a medium saucepan to very hot but not boiling.
Step 3
Take a ladle of hot milk and pour over the chocolate and sugar. Whisk until smooth and melted
Step 4
Now, add the chocolate sauce to the remaining milk in the sauce pan. Heat the mixture for a few more minutes until it simmers and whisk occasionally.
Notes
If you are using the marshmallows for garnish in your hot cocoa, reduce your sugar accordingly to 1 1/2 tablespoons.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5