Homemade Harissa

The ultimate hot sauce from North Africa, harissa is the traditional condiment served with couscous. It is easy to prepare. More Terrific Condiments
How to Make It
Step 1
In a blender, puree the chiles with the water and salt until as smooth as possible; the seeds will remain whole.
Step 2
Heat the olive oil in a medium sauce-pan. Add the chile puree and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is evaporated and the oil separates, about 25 minutes. Let cool, then transfer to a jar.
Make Ahead
The harissa can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.
Serve With
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5