Homemade Harissa
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : MAKES 2/3 CUP
Hajja Halima
February 2003

The ultimate hot sauce from North Africa, harissa is the traditional condiment served with couscous. It is easy to prepare.    More Terrific Condiments  

Ingredients

  • 2/3 pound fresh red chiles (about 5 inches long), stemmed and cut into pieces
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, puree the chiles with the water and salt until as smooth as possible; the seeds will remain whole.

Step 2    

Heat the olive oil in a medium sauce-pan. Add the chile puree and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is evaporated and the oil separates, about 25 minutes. Let cool, then transfer to a jar.

Make Ahead

The harissa can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

Serve With

Beef Kefta with Coriander and Cumin

