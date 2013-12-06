Homemade Grenadine
Yield
Serves : Makes about 16 ounces
Use this grenadine for the Canton cocktail. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 32 ounces pomegranate juice
  • 1/2 pound superfine sugar
  • Seeds from half a pomegranate
  • 1/8 teaspoon citric acid powder (see Note)

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, combine the pomegranate juice, superfine sugar and pomegranate seeds and simmer until the juice has reduced by half. Let cool, strain into an airtight container and stir in the citric acid powder. Refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Notes

Citric acid, which is found in many kinds of fruit, preserves food and adds acidity. It's available in powdered form at health food stores.

