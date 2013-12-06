Homemade Greek Yogurt

How to Make It

Step 1 Spoon 2 tablespoons of milk into a bowl and stir in the yogurt.

Step 2 In a saucepan, bring the remaining milk to a boil. Let stand off the heat without stirring, until it registers 100° on an instant-read thermometer, about 15 minutes; a skin will form on the surface.

Step 3 Using a table knife, make a small opening in the skin and carefully pour the yogurt mixture into the milk in the saucepan. Cover the pot with a kitchen towel and transfer to an oven. Turn the light on and close the oven door. Let stand for 16 hours.