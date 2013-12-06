Homemade Greek Yogurt
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
21 HR
Yield
Serves : About 1 quart
Michael Psilakis
August 2010

Homemade yogurt requires surprisingly little prep and keeps in the fridge for a month.    More Recipes by Michael Psilakis  

Ingredients

  • 1 quart whole goat's, sheep's or cow's milk
  • 2 tablespoons plain full-fat yogurt (with live active cultures)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Spoon 2 tablespoons of milk into a bowl and stir in the yogurt.

Step 2    

In a saucepan, bring the remaining milk to a boil. Let stand off the heat without stirring, until it registers 100° on an instant-read thermometer, about 15 minutes; a skin will form on the surface.

Step 3    

Using a table knife, make a small opening in the skin and carefully pour the yogurt mixture into the milk in the saucepan. Cover the pot with a kitchen towel and transfer to an oven. Turn the light on and close the oven door. Let stand for 16 hours.

Step 4    

Using a skimmer or slotted spoon, lift off the skin and discard it. Carefully ladle the yogurt into a sieve lined with a double layer of cheesecloth and refrigerate until much of the whey is drained and the yogurt is thick, at least 4 hours. Transfer the yogurt to a bowl and serve.

