Homemade Dough Sheets

Stir together flour and salt in a medium bowl. Add 2/3 cup water; stir until a shaggy dough forms. Knead dough in bowl until flour is fully incorporated. Turn dough out onto a floured work surface; knead until a smooth dough forms, about 4 minutes. Wrap dough in plastic wrap; let rest at room temperature for at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours or overnight.

Step 3

Set rollers of a pasta machine on number 1 (widest setting). Using a rolling pin, roll uncovered dough portion to about 1/4-inch thickness, ensuring dough is narrower than the width of the pasta roller (about 5 inches) of pasta machine. Dust dough generously with flour, and feed through pasta machine. Reduce width to setting number 2 (second-widest setting), and feed through again. Continue re-feeding dough through pasta machine, reducing the roller width 1 notch each time, until dough has passed through number 8 (narrowest setting), dusting dough with more flour between each feed through the machine as needed to prevent sticking. Lay rolled dough sheet flat on a well-floured surface. Trim and discard any tapering end pieces; cover dough sheet loosely with plastic wrap.