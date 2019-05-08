Homemade Dough Sheets

Whether you use this versatile dough for ravioli or crackers, be sure to knead it well to develop the gluten, ensuring that the dough stretches rather than tears during the rolling process.
How to Make It
Stir together flour and salt in a medium bowl. Add 2/3 cup water; stir until a shaggy dough forms. Knead dough in bowl until flour is fully incorporated. Turn dough out onto a floured work surface; knead until a smooth dough forms, about 4 minutes. Wrap dough in plastic wrap; let rest at room temperature for at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours or overnight.
Unwrap dough; turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide into 4 equal portions. Cover 3 dough portions loosely with plastic wrap, and set aside.
Set rollers of a pasta machine on number 1 (widest setting). Using a rolling pin, roll uncovered dough portion to about 1/4-inch thickness, ensuring dough is narrower than the width of the pasta roller (about 5 inches) of pasta machine. Dust dough generously with flour, and feed through pasta machine. Reduce width to setting number 2 (second-widest setting), and feed through again. Continue re-feeding dough through pasta machine, reducing the roller width 1 notch each time, until dough has passed through number 8 (narrowest setting), dusting dough with more flour between each feed through the machine as needed to prevent sticking. Lay rolled dough sheet flat on a well-floured surface. Trim and discard any tapering end pieces; cover dough sheet loosely with plastic wrap.
Repeat step 3 (3 times) with remaining 3 dough portions.