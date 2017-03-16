Homemade Crema

Slideshow: More Crema Recipes Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)
How to Make It
Step
In a bowl, whisk together the sour cream, heavy cream and salt. Cover the bowl and let the mixture sit at room temperature for at least 2 hours. The crema can be refrigerated until the same date as the expiration date for the sour cream or heavy cream. Bring the crema to room temperature before serving; season to taste with lime juice if desired.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5