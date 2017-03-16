Homemade Crema
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 2 cups
Hugh Acheson

Slideshow: More Crema Recipes Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Fresh lime juice, optional

How to Make It

Step

In a bowl, whisk together the sour cream, heavy cream and salt. Cover the bowl and let the mixture sit at room temperature for at least 2 hours. The crema can be refrigerated until the same date as the expiration date for the sour cream or heavy cream. Bring the crema to room temperature before serving; season to taste with lime juice if desired.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up