Homemade Breakfast Sausage Patties

At Beast + Bottle in Denver, Colorado, chef/owner Paul C. Reilly uses these ginger-and-garlic flecked sausage patties on the house breakfast sandwich. “Be sure to keep your meat and spices extra cold right up until grinding the meat,” says Reilly. This step insures a well-marbled sausage, easier grinding and a more sanitary process.
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients except for the olive oil. Cover and transfer to the freezer until the mixture is very cold and the pork is almost frozen, about 30 minutes. Grind the pork mixture through a half-inch die into a large pan or bowl set over ice. Using your hands, mix the meat to make sure that all of the ingredients are evenly distributed. Form the meat into small 1/4-inch-thick patties.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Cook the patties over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and just cooked through, about 4 minutes. Serve.
