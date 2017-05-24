Homemade Breakfast Sausage Patties

Step 1

In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients except for the olive oil. Cover and transfer to the freezer until the mixture is very cold and the pork is almost frozen, about 30 minutes. Grind the pork mixture through a half-inch die into a large pan or bowl set over ice. Using your hands, mix the meat to make sure that all of the ingredients are evenly distributed. Form the meat into small 1/4-inch-thick patties.