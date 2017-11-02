Homemade Applesauce with Chinese Five-Spice
Abby Hocking
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Erika Nakamura
December 2017

The key to making delicious applesauce, says butcher Erika Nakamura, is using fresh apples and adding enough lemon juice to offset their sweetness. Adding Chinese five-spice allows for a more savory flavor, which is ideal when serving the applesauce alongside roast meats. Slideshow: More Apple Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 allspice berries 
  • 3 whole cloves 
  • 1/2 tablespoon fennel seed 
  • 1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns 
  • 1/2 cinnamon stick 
  • 1 star anise 
  • 6 Granny Smith apples—peeled, cored and thinly sliced 
  • 6 McIntosh apples—peeled, cored and thinly sliced 
  • 7 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar 
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • Flaky sea salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Wrap the  allspice, cloves, fennel seed, black peppercorns, cinnamon stick and star anise in  a small piece of cheesecloth. Using twine, tie the cheesecloth into a bundle.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the apples with  6 tablespoons of the lemon juice and the brown sugar. In a large Dutch oven, melt the butter. Add the apples and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until they begin to let off moisture, about  5 minutes. Put the spice bundle in the pot, cover and transfer to the oven. Bake  for about 1 hour and 30 minutes, until the apples have softened.

Step 3    

Discard the spice bundle. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to the apples, season with sea salt and stir until a chunky sauce forms. Scrape the applesauce into  a bowl and serve warm or cover and refrigerate until chilled.

Make Ahead

The applesauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days. 

