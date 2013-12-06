Home Spice Mix

David Page and Barbara Shinn used this spice mix in several of their wedding recipes, believing that it would add spice to their lives. Whole cumin, coriander and mustard seeds also work well in place of the rice that is traditionally thrown at the end of a wedding ceremony. Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
In a small skillet, combine the coriander seeds, cumin seeds and 2 tablespoons of the mustard seeds. Toast over moderately high heat, shaking the pan, until the seeds are fragrant and lightly colored, about 2 minutes. Transfer the seeds to a plate cool.
Transfer the toasted seeds to a spice grinder and grind to a coarse powder. Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of whole mustard seeds and store the spice mix in and airtight glass jar for up to 1 week.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5