The Holy Trinidad
Diego Sanchez-Maitret
August 2015

This drink is from Diego Sanchez-Maitret, a cocktail caterer and consultant. He says the drink is a take on a Negroni, with a bit more body. It’s refreshing but strong—the kind of cocktail you want to unwind with after a long day. Slideshow: More Rum Drinks

  • 1 1/2 ounce aged Trinidadian dark rum
  • 1/2 ounce Cynar
  • 1/2 ounce amontillado sherry
  • 1/2 ounce Cocchi Americano Bianco
  • 1 dash of Angostura bitters
  • 1 dash of orange bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist
  • 1 orange twist

In a mixing glass, combine the rum with the Cynar, sherry, Cocchi Americano, Angostura bitters and orange bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a rocks glass. Pinch the citrus twists over the drink, add them to the glass and serve.

