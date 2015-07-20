The Holy Trinidad

This drink is from Diego Sanchez-Maitret, a cocktail caterer and consultant. He says the drink is a take on a Negroni, with a bit more body. It’s refreshing but strong—the kind of cocktail you want to unwind with after a long day. Slideshow: More Rum Drinks
In a mixing glass, combine the rum with the Cynar, sherry, Cocchi Americano, Angostura bitters and orange bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a rocks glass. Pinch the citrus twists over the drink, add them to the glass and serve.
