Holy Guacamole Nachos

Colin Hanks, star of the TV show Life in Pieces and director of the documentary All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Records, expresses his undying love for guacamole in these nachos. “There is nothing I do not like about guacamole. I could live off of chips and guac,” he says. “In fact, I have tried on numerous occasions. I just want to put it on everything.” Indeed, these nachos are not only served with Hanks’s favorite guacamole recipe (page 139), but they’re also layered with that recipe’s deconstructed ingredients—tomato, red onion, avocado, cilantro, lime and his secret weapon, pureed chipotle peppers in adobo, which lend a smokiness to the guacamole and distribute the heat better than the more common chopped jalapeño or serrano peppers. Slideshow: Outrageous Nachos Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)