Holy Guacamole Nachos

Colin Hanks, star of the TV show Life in Pieces and director of the documentary All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Records, expresses his undying love for guacamole in these nachos. “There is nothing I do not like about guacamole. I could live off of chips and guac,” he says. “In fact, I have tried on numerous occasions. I just want to put it on everything.” Indeed, these nachos are not only served with Hanks’s favorite guacamole recipe (page 139), but they’re also layered with that recipe’s deconstructed ingredients—tomato, red onion, avocado, cilantro, lime and his secret weapon, pureed chipotle peppers in adobo, which lend a smokiness to the guacamole and distribute the heat better than the more common chopped jalapeño or serrano peppers. Slideshow: Outrageous Nachos Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, mix the sour cream, lime juice and chipotle puree until combined. Set the crema aside until ready to use.
Arrange the chips on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle half of the cheese evenly over the chips. Top with the avocado, onion and tomato and the remaining cheese. Bake until the cheese has melted but not browned, about 10 to 12 minutes. Drizzle with the chipotle crema, sprinkle with cilantro and serve with Smoky Guacamole on the side.
Notes
Review Body: I need more nachos in my life!
Review Body: You can never go wrong with nachos. The fun part about making them is you can add anything you can think of in there.
