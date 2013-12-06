Hobo Potatoes with Fennel and Herbs

How to Make It
Step 1
Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss all of the ingredients. Tear off four 20-inch-long sheets of extra-heavy-duty aluminum foil. Arrange 2 sheets side by side and cover each with a second sheet. Mound half of the potatoes on half of each foil sheet, making sure that there's a thyme sprig, a rosemary sprig and a bay leaf in each mound. Fold the foil over the potatoes and crimp the edges tightly to seal.
Step 2
Set the packages on the grill and cook over moderate heat, shaking them occasionally, until the potatoes are tender, about 40 minutes. Using tongs, carefully transfer the packages to a platter. Open and spoon the potatoes into a bowl.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 4654
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5