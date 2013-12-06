Hobo Potatoes with Fennel and Herbs
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Daniel Orr
July 2004

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds fingerling potatoes, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 Spanish onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 lemon, thinly sliced and seeded
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • 2 rosemary sprigs
  • 2 bay leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss all of the ingredients. Tear off four 20-inch-long sheets of extra-heavy-duty aluminum foil. Arrange 2 sheets side by side and cover each with a second sheet. Mound half of the potatoes on half of each foil sheet, making sure that there's a thyme sprig, a rosemary sprig and a bay leaf in each mound. Fold the foil over the potatoes and crimp the edges tightly to seal.

Step 2    

Set the packages on the grill and cook over moderate heat, shaking them occasionally, until the potatoes are tender, about 40 minutes. Using tongs, carefully transfer the packages to a platter. Open and spoon the potatoes into a bowl.

