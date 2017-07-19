Hobo Pack  Chicken Fajitas 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
August 2017

Instead of making fajitas on a griddle, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple combines the essential ingredients—chicken, onion, peppers, cumin and oregano—in foil packs and cooks them on the grill. The packs are ideal for a party because they can be prepared in advance and refrigerated, then grilled to serve. Slideshow: More Fajita Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound chicken tenders, halved lengthwise into thin strips 
  • 1 medium red onion, halved and sliced 1/4 inch thick 
  • 1 poblano chile, stemmed and cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch strips 
  • 4 ounces shishito peppers, stemmed 
  • 4 mini sweet peppers, stemmed and quartered lengthwise 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin seeds 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 4 oregano sprigs 
  • 1 lime, thinly sliced crosswise 
  • Warm flour tortillas,  sour cream and hot sauce, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. Arrange four 14-inch sheets of heavy-duty foil on a work surface.  

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the chicken, onion and all the peppers with the olive oil and cumin seeds. Season generously with salt and pepper  and toss again. Pile the chicken and vegetables evenly on one half of each foil sheet and top with the oregano and lime. Fold  the foil over the ingredients and pinch the edges to seal. 

Step 3    

Place the foil packets on the grill, close the lid and cook  over moderately high heat until the chicken is cooked through, about 12 minutes. Open the packets and serve with warm flour tortillas, sour cream and hot sauce.  

Make Ahead

The fajita packs can be prepared through Step  2 and refrigerated overnight. 

