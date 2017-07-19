Hobo Pack Bibimbap 

Author Name: onitac

Review Body: I am not really an adventurous eater, but this recipe caught my eye from the magazine. So we tried it tonight. It was really delicious. For OUR appetites, I would double the meat ingredients and make 8 packets, because the portion size was huge. Of course, you must then use 8 eggs. We were very nervous about the cooking time since "medium heat" on each cook's grill is a different thing, and also because the egg and the meat intuitively wanted different times to finish. We checked the egg often, and found that about 15 minutes on our grill was about right. No problem with the meat. That being said, our rice really wasn't crispy, although I did mistakenly soak the rice overnight, and I believe this step is unnecessary. Anyway, it is a really flavorful dish, the ingredients were easy to obtain from our pantry and our local Kroger store, and best of all, the clean-up was so easy --only one pot (rice) and one mixing bowl were used in the prep (meat), and the foil is disposable. Winner!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-07-30