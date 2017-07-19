Hobo Pack Bibimbap 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
August 2017

Bibimbap, a staple of Korean cuisine, is probably the original rice bowl. It can be made with all kinds of vegetables and meat, as well as egg, but it’s much loved for the crispy, toasty rice that forms while cooking. Here, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple smartly re-creates the dish in a hobo pack, which develops that same crunchy rice on the grill. Slideshow: More Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 teaspoons canola oil 
  • 1/2 pound ground pork 
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger 
  • 1 scallion, minced 
  • 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar 
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce 
  • 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 6 cups prepared sushi rice 
  • 2 cups baby spinach, chopped 
  • 4 large eggs 
  • 1 cup julienned carrots 
  • Sliced cucumber, gochujang and toasted sesame seeds, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. Arrange four 18-inch sheets of heavy-duty foil on a work surface. Put a 14-inch sheet of nonstick foil on each sheet and drizzle 1 teaspoon of canola oil in the center of each.  

Step 2    

In a bowl, mix the pork, ginger, scallion, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.  

Step 3    

Mound the rice in the center of the foil sheets and, using damp hands, press into 3/4-inch-thick rounds. Top each mound with one-fourth of the spinach, then crack an egg on top of  each mound. Crumble one-fourth of the pork around each mound, then pile the carrots alongside; season with salt and pepper. Bring 2 sides of  the foil up over the filling to form a seam across the top, leaving space for the egg. Fold the remaining 2 sides to seal. 

Step 4    

Slide the foil packets onto the grill and cook over medium heat until the rice is crisp on the bottom and the egg whites  are firm but the yolks are runny,  8 to 12 minutes; open once  to check the eggs. Open the  packets and, using a thin spatula, slide the bibimbaps onto  4 plates. Serve with cucumber, gochujang and sesame seeds.

Make Ahead

The uncooked bibimbap packets can be refrigerated for a few hours .

