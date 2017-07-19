Hobo Pack Bibimbap 

Bibimbap, a staple of Korean cuisine, is probably the original rice bowl. It can be made with all kinds of vegetables and meat, as well as egg, but it’s much loved for the crispy, toasty rice that forms while cooking. Here, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple smartly re-creates the dish in a hobo pack, which develops that same crunchy rice on the grill. Slideshow: More Rice Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill. Arrange four 18-inch sheets of heavy-duty foil on a work surface. Put a 14-inch sheet of nonstick foil on each sheet and drizzle 1 teaspoon of canola oil in the center of each.
In a bowl, mix the pork, ginger, scallion, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.
Mound the rice in the center of the foil sheets and, using damp hands, press into 3/4-inch-thick rounds. Top each mound with one-fourth of the spinach, then crack an egg on top of each mound. Crumble one-fourth of the pork around each mound, then pile the carrots alongside; season with salt and pepper. Bring 2 sides of the foil up over the filling to form a seam across the top, leaving space for the egg. Fold the remaining 2 sides to seal.
Slide the foil packets onto the grill and cook over medium heat until the rice is crisp on the bottom and the egg whites are firm but the yolks are runny, 8 to 12 minutes; open once to check the eggs. Open the packets and, using a thin spatula, slide the bibimbaps onto 4 plates. Serve with cucumber, gochujang and sesame seeds.
Author Name: onitac
Review Body: I am not really an adventurous eater, but this recipe caught my eye from the magazine. So we tried it tonight. It was really delicious. For OUR appetites, I would double the meat ingredients and make 8 packets, because the portion size was huge. Of course, you must then use 8 eggs. We were very nervous about the cooking time since "medium heat" on each cook's grill is a different thing, and also because the egg and the meat intuitively wanted different times to finish. We checked the egg often, and found that about 15 minutes on our grill was about right. No problem with the meat. That being said, our rice really wasn't crispy, although I did mistakenly soak the rice overnight, and I believe this step is unnecessary. Anyway, it is a really flavorful dish, the ingredients were easy to obtain from our pantry and our local Kroger store, and best of all, the clean-up was so easy --only one pot (rice) and one mixing bowl were used in the prep (meat), and the foil is disposable. Winner!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-30
Author Name: Mary Matlack
Review Body: This was delicious and easy. You just need to plan ahead and cook the rice the day before. Easy assembly and made for something different on a weeknight.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-09-11