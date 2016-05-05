Hill Country Smoked Chicken Wings with Texas Ranch Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 Smoke the wings In a food processor, combine all of the ingredients except the chicken wings and hardwood chips and pulse until well blended. In a large bowl, toss the wings with the spice rub until well coated. Refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight.

Step 2 Set up a grill for indirect cooking, then heat to 425° and oil the grate. Wrap the wood chips in a double layer of heavy-duty foil and poke holes in the top. Place the packet directly on the flames of the grill. When the chips are smoking, add the chicken wings to the grill, cover and smoke the wings, turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a wing registers 165°, about 40 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the dressing In a food processor, combine the first 7 ingredients and puree until nearly smooth. Add the jalapeño, garlic and onion and pulse to mix; it will still be slightly chunky. Scrape into a bowl and season the dressing with salt and pepper.