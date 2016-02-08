Hibiscus-Tangerine Iced Tea
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
March 2016

To cut back on sugar, F&W’s Kay Chun mixes sweet tangerine juice with tart hibiscus tea. The result is a very refreshing, fruity drink. Slideshow: More Iced Tea Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 hibiscus tea bags
  • 4 cups boiling water
  • 2 cups fresh tangerine juice, plus 1 thinly sliced tangerine
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a heatproof bowl, cover the tea bags with the boiling water. Let steep for 20 minutes. Strain the tea through a fine sieve into another heatproof bowl. Let cool to room temperature, then stir in the tangerine juice.

Step 2    

Divide the tea and all but 4 tangerine slices among 4 ice-filled glasses. Garnish with the reserved tangerine slices.

Make Ahead

The tea can be refrigerated for 2 days.

