Hibiscus-Tangerine Iced Tea

© Con Poulos
To cut back on sugar, F&W’s Kay Chun mixes sweet tangerine juice with tart hibiscus tea. The result is a very refreshing, fruity drink. Slideshow: More Iced Tea Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a heatproof bowl, cover the tea bags with the boiling water. Let steep for 20 minutes. Strain the tea through a fine sieve into another heatproof bowl. Let cool to room temperature, then stir in the tangerine juice.
Step 2
Divide the tea and all but 4 tangerine slices among 4 ice-filled glasses. Garnish with the reserved tangerine slices.
Make Ahead
The tea can be refrigerated for 2 days.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Sweet tangerine juice looks amazing and also works as a detox!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-08