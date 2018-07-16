Hibiscus Syrup
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves :
Norma Listman and Saqib Keval
August 2018

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 2/3 cup water
  • 1/4 cup dried hibiscus flowers (such as Frontier Co-op) (about 1/8 ounces)
  • 1 whole star anise

How to Make It

Step

Bring sugar and 2/3 cup water to a boil in a small saucepan over high, whisking occasionally. Reduce heat to low, and cook, whisking constantly, until sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Add hibiscus flowers and star anise; stir once to submerge flowers. Simmer, undisturbed, until syrup is light red in color and infused with a floral flavor, about 6 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl, pressing solids to extract all liquid; discard solids. Chill syrup, uncovered, until cold, about 2 hours.

