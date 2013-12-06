Hibiscus Apple Cider

Instead of a sports drink, Carrie Dove opts for this refreshing blend of hibiscus tea and sweet apple cider. It's also wonderful spiked with sparkling apple cider or sparkling white-grape juice. Cocktail Party Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring 1 quart of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the tea bags, remove from the heat and let steep for 30 minutes.
Step 2
Discard the tea bags and transfer the tea to a large pitcher. Add the apple cider and refrigerate until cold.
Make Ahead
The drink can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5