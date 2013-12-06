Hibiscus Apple Cider
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Carrie Dove
October 2005

Instead of a sports drink, Carrie Dove opts for this refreshing blend of hibiscus tea and sweet apple cider. It's also wonderful spiked with sparkling apple cider or sparkling white-grape juice.    Cocktail Party Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 6 hibiscus tea bags (Red Zinger)
  • 1 quart apple cider

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring 1 quart of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the tea bags, remove from the heat and let steep for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Discard the tea bags and transfer the tea to a large pitcher. Add the apple cider and refrigerate until cold.

Make Ahead

The drink can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up