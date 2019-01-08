Herbes de Provence–Crusted Branzino and Fingerlings

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Step 2 Toss together potatoes, olive oil, 2 tablespoons herbes de Provence, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper on prepared baking sheet. Roast in preheated oven until potatoes are golden around edges and nearly tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, mash butter, mustard, remaining 2 teaspoons herbes de Provence, and 1 teaspoon salt together with a fork in a small bowl. Arrange fish flesh side up, season with salt and pepper, and spread butter mixture evenly on fish.