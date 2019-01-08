Herbes de Provence–Crusted Branzino and Fingerlings
Greg Dupree
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Food & Wine
February 2019

Herbes de Provence, a blend of spices including lavender, thyme, and fennel, is a classic French ingredient. Williams Sonoma makes a particularly aromatic blend, which, when combined with softened butter and spread over fish and potatoes, helps to create a simple and flavorful weeknight meal.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons herbes de Provence, divided
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 (12-ounce) butterflied branzino or trout

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Step 2    

Toss together potatoes, olive oil, 2 tablespoons herbes de Provence, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper on prepared baking sheet. Roast in preheated oven until potatoes are golden around edges and nearly tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, mash butter, mustard, remaining 2 teaspoons herbes de Provence, and 1 teaspoon salt together with a fork in a small bowl. Arrange fish flesh side up, season with salt and pepper, and spread butter mixture evenly on fish.

Step 4    

Flip potatoes and arrange around edges of pan to accommodate fish. Add fish to baking sheet, flesh side up, and roast at 375°F until fish is opaque and flaky and potatoes are cooked through, about 10 minutes.

