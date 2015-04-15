Herbed Yogurt Soup with Rice
This tangy and hearty soup from cookbook author Naomi Duguid is from western Azerbaijan, close to the Georgian border. With the exception of the herbs, this soup is all about the yogurt, so be sure to pick one with lots of flavor. The sprinkle of ground cinnamon at the end adds a fantastic dimension. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Soups

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup arborio rice, rinsed and drained
  • 1 quart full-fat plain yogurt
  • 3 cups water
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped mint
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped watercress or basil
  • Kosher salt
  • Ground cinnamon, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, beat the egg with the flour and rice. Whisk in the yogurt and water and cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until thickened slightly and the rice is tender, about 30 minutes. Stir in the herbs and cook for 2 minutes. Season the soup with salt. Ladle into wide bowls, sprinkle with cinnamon and serve.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before serving; stir in a bit of water if the soup seems too thick.

