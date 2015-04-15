Herbed Yogurt Soup with Rice

This tangy and hearty soup from cookbook author Naomi Duguid is from western Azerbaijan, close to the Georgian border. With the exception of the herbs, this soup is all about the yogurt, so be sure to pick one with lots of flavor. The sprinkle of ground cinnamon at the end adds a fantastic dimension. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Soups
How to Make It
Step
In a large saucepan, beat the egg with the flour and rice. Whisk in the yogurt and water and cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until thickened slightly and the rice is tender, about 30 minutes. Stir in the herbs and cook for 2 minutes. Season the soup with salt. Ladle into wide bowls, sprinkle with cinnamon and serve.
Make Ahead
The soup can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before serving; stir in a bit of water if the soup seems too thick.
