Herbed Summer Squash with Goat Cheese Cream
Con Poulos
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Jeremiah Langhorne
August 2019

Both crunchy raw squash and tender grilled squash feature in this summer salad. With plenty of fresh herbs, tangy goat cheese melted into rich heavy cream, and nutty toasted seeds to balance the bright lemon juice on the squash, it’s a complex-tasting but easy-to-prepare dish.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds mixed summer squash (such as Golden Rod zucchini, green zucchini, crookneck, and pattypan)
  • 3 1/2 tablespoon Garlic Oil or extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 3 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided
  • 1 teaspoon benne seeds or sesame seeds, toasted
  • 1/4 teaspoon hot sauce (optional)
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons goat cheese
  • 2 teaspoons Chive Oil, optional
  • 1 tablespoon salted roasted sunflower seed kernels
  • 1 tablespoon fresh edible nasturtium petals (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives
  • 1 tablespoon fresh oregano leaves
  • 2 teaspoons fresh marjoram leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon Aleppo pepper or 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Set 2 small, tender squash aside. Cut remaining squash into 2-inch pieces; toss gently with 2 tablespoons garlic oil and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Place squash on oiled grates, and grill, uncovered, until lightly charred, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from grill, and immediately toss squash with 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic oil, benne seeds, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and, if desired, hot sauce. Set squash mixture aside.

Step 2    

Bring cream to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium. Remove from heat, and whisk in goat cheese and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let cool 20 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, using a mandoline, shave reserved 2 squash lengthwise. Season with remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon garlic oil and remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice.

Step 4    

To serve, spread cooled cream mixture on a serving platter; drizzle with chive oil, and top with grilled and raw squash mixtures. Sprinkle with sunflower seed kernels, nasturtium petals, chives, oregano leaves, marjoram leaves, and Aleppo pepper.

Notes

Nasturtium flowers may be found at chefsgarden.com or farmers markets.

