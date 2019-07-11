Herbed Summer Squash with Goat Cheese Cream

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Set 2 small, tender squash aside. Cut remaining squash into 2-inch pieces; toss gently with 2 tablespoons garlic oil and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Place squash on oiled grates, and grill, uncovered, until lightly charred, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from grill, and immediately toss squash with 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic oil, benne seeds, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and, if desired, hot sauce. Set squash mixture aside.

Step 2 Bring cream to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium. Remove from heat, and whisk in goat cheese and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let cool 20 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, using a mandoline, shave reserved 2 squash lengthwise. Season with remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon garlic oil and remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice.