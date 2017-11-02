Herbed Salmon Tartare with Chips

This is a great tartare for people who aren’t sure if they like raw fish, since it combines both fresh and hot-smoked salmon, which, along with cucumber, cornichon and crème fraîche, give it an appealing range of textures. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes
How to Make It
In a colander set over a bowl, toss the cucumber with 2 teaspoons of sea salt and let stand for 30 minutes. Rinse the cucumber well and pat dry with paper towels.
Transfer the cucumber to a medium bowl and stir in the fresh salmon, hot-smoked salmon, chives, dill, cornichons, shallot and lemon juice. Gently fold in the crème fraîche until just incorporated. Season with salt and pepper and serve with potato chips or crostini.
Review Body: If you can find some small Persian cucumbers, you can skip the first step altogether. Just small dice them (brunoise) and you're good to go. Also, the next time you see salmon fillets on sale, buy yourself a whole one, smoke half of it on you grill over hickory and proceed with this recipe. It's a good starting point, but tweak this to your liking. I've been making something akin to this for decades, but I add chopped cilantro, green onions instead of shallots & chives, a bit of sweet pickle relish instead of cornichons, a spoonful or two of mayo for silkiness, and a few drops of Japanese sesame oil. Get the idea? Go for it and make it your own.
