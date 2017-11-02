Herbed Salmon Tartare with Chips

Author Name: SHARON

Review Body: If you can find some small Persian cucumbers, you can skip the first step altogether. Just small dice them (brunoise) and you're good to go. Also, the next time you see salmon fillets on sale, buy yourself a whole one, smoke half of it on you grill over hickory and proceed with this recipe. It's a good starting point, but tweak this to your liking. I've been making something akin to this for decades, but I add chopped cilantro, green onions instead of shallots & chives, a bit of sweet pickle relish instead of cornichons, a spoonful or two of mayo for silkiness, and a few drops of Japanese sesame oil. Get the idea? Go for it and make it your own.

Review Rating:

Date Published: 2018-02-27