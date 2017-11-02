Herbed Salmon Tartare with Chips
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
This is a great tartare for people who aren’t sure if they like raw fish, since it combines both fresh and hot-smoked salmon, which, along with cucumber, cornichon and crème fraîche, give it an appealing range of textures. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 English cucumber—peeled, seeded and cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • Fine sea salt
  • Pepper
  • 8 ounce skinless salmon fillet, finely chopped
  • 8 ounce skinless hot-smoked salmon fillet, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped chives
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped dill sprigs
  • 12 cornichons, finely chopped
  • 1 small shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 cup crème fraîche
  • Potato chips or crostini, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a colander set over a bowl, toss the cucumber with 2 teaspoons of sea salt and let stand for 30 minutes. Rinse the cucumber well and pat dry with paper towels.

Step 2    

Transfer the cucumber to a medium bowl and stir in the fresh salmon, hot-smoked salmon, chives, dill, cornichons, shallot and lemon juice. Gently fold in the crème fraîche until just incorporated. Season with salt and pepper and serve with potato chips or crostini.

