Herbed Ricotta with Grilled Bread 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple
June 2017

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes this simple herbed ricotta for almost all of his parties because it’s such a crowd-pleaser. It’s addictive spread on toasted bread but is also perfect served with crudités. Slideshow: More Ricotta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh ricotta 
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing and drizzling 
  • 1 cup finely chopped mixed chives, parsley, mint  and tarragon, plus more for garnish 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 2 baguettes, split lengthwise 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, puree the ricotta, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic and the 1/4 cup  of olive oil until smooth. Scrape into a medium bowl, stir in  the herbs and season generously with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Light a grill. Brush the baguettes with olive oil. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred,  3 minutes. Drizzle the herbed ricotta with olive oil and garnish with herbs and cracked pepper. Serve with the bread.  

