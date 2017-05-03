Herbed Ricotta with Grilled Bread 

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes this simple herbed ricotta for almost all of his parties because it’s such a crowd-pleaser. It’s addictive spread on toasted bread but is also perfect served with crudités. Slideshow: More Ricotta Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, puree the ricotta, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic and the 1/4 cup of olive oil until smooth. Scrape into a medium bowl, stir in the herbs and season generously with salt and pepper.
Light a grill. Brush the baguettes with olive oil. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, 3 minutes. Drizzle the herbed ricotta with olive oil and garnish with herbs and cracked pepper. Serve with the bread.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: This herb ricotta looks amazing!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-29