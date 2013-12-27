Herbed Quinoa with Lemon and Pepper
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Emily Farris
October 2010

Quinoa is considered a superfood because of its nutritional value, but it's also an incredibly versatile base for just about any flavor profile. This quinoa salad is bright with tangy lemon and freshly ground black pepper. Slideshow: Warm Winter Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups quinoa, rinsed and drained
  • 4 cups water
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • The juice and zest of 1 lemon
  • The leaves of 3 to 4 sprigs of fresh thyme, picked
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium pot over high heat, bring the quinoa, water and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt to a rolling boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer until the quinoa has fully absorbed the water, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 2    

In a serving bowl, toss the quinoa with the olive oil, lemon juice and zest, thyme, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm or chilled.

Make Ahead

The quinoa can be made a day ahead and refrigerated, tossed with the remaining ingredients.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up