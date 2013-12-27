Herbed Quinoa with Lemon and Pepper

Quinoa is considered a superfood because of its nutritional value, but it's also an incredibly versatile base for just about any flavor profile. This quinoa salad is bright with tangy lemon and freshly ground black pepper. Slideshow: Warm Winter Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium pot over high heat, bring the quinoa, water and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt to a rolling boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer until the quinoa has fully absorbed the water, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Step 2
In a serving bowl, toss the quinoa with the olive oil, lemon juice and zest, thyme, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm or chilled.
Make Ahead
The quinoa can be made a day ahead and refrigerated, tossed with the remaining ingredients.
