Herbed Queso Fresco

How to Make It

Step 1 Pour milk into a large, heavy- bottomed pot; stir until cream dissolves in milk. Cook over medium-low, stirring occasionally, until milk reaches 109°F, about 18 minutes. (Do not overheat the milk.) Remove from heat, and whisk in rennet. Whisk until completely combined, about 10 seconds. Cover pot, and let stand 1 hour.

Step 2 Check consistency of curd by using a small knife to pierce surface. It should be soft, like firm custard. Using a large metal whisk, cut curd into approximately 1/4-inch pieces. Let stand until curds sink to bottom of pot, about 5 minutes.

Step 3 Line a colander with damp cheesecloth, and set inside a large bowl. Using a slotted spoon, transfer curds to colander. Gather corners of cheesecloth, and lift with one hand while gently squeezing curds in cheesecloth with other hand to drain thoroughly. Return to colander, and let drain 10 minutes.

Step 4 With clean hands, open cheesecloth, and transfer cheese to a medium bowl. Break open cheese ball, and sprinkle with salt. Gently knead, breaking up cheese until salt is well incorporated. Fold in epazote or chipotles, if using.

Step 5 Line 1 (1-pound) or 2 (1/2-pound) cheese molds with damp cheesecloth, allowing excess to drape over sides. Add curds to mold(s), pressing to fill evenly. Fold cheesecloth over top, and press to expel remaining whey. Let stand 10 minutes. Unmold cheese, flip, and return to cheesecloth-lined mold(s) (the bottom will now be the top). Press cheese gently to set shape. Transfer mold(s) to a rimmed baking sheet, and chill at least 1 hour and up to 6 hours before unmolding.