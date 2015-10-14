Herbed Potato Chips

Tyler Florence fries fresh herbs in hot oil until crispy, infusing it with great flavor before he adds the potatoes. Slideshow: More Bar Snack Recipes
How to Make It
Using a mandoline, very thinly slice the potatoes crosswise into a large bowl. Cover with cold water and swish to rinse off the starch; drain. Repeat the rinsing until the water is clear. Transfer the potato slices to a paper towel–lined baking sheet and pat thoroughly dry.
In a large pot, heat 3 inches of oil to 360°. Add the sage, rosemary, thyme and parsley sprigs to the hot oil and fry, stirring, until crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the herbs to paper towels to drain.
Working in small batches, fry the potato slices at 350°, stirring occasionally, until golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potato chips to paper towels to drain. Generously sprinkle the chips and herbs with salt and serve.
