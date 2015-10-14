Herbed Potato Chips
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10 to 12
Tyler Florence
November 2015

Tyler Florence fries fresh herbs in hot oil until crispy, infusing it with great flavor before he adds the potatoes. Slideshow: More Bar Snack Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 large baking potatoes, scrubbed and patted dry
  • Grapeseed oil, for frying
  • 4 sage sprigs
  • 3 rosemary sprigs
  • 3 thyme sprigs
  • 2 parsley sprigs
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a mandoline, very thinly slice the potatoes crosswise into a large bowl. Cover with cold water and swish to rinse off  the starch; drain. Repeat the rinsing until the water is clear. Transfer the potato slices  to a paper towel–lined baking sheet and pat thoroughly dry. 

Step 2    

In a large pot, heat 3 inches of oil to 360°. Add the sage, rosemary, thyme and parsley sprigs to the hot oil and fry, stirring, until crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the herbs to paper towels to drain.

Step 3    

Working in small batches, fry the potato slices at 350°, stirring occasionally, until golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potato chips to paper towels to drain. Generously sprinkle the chips and herbs with salt and serve.

Make Ahead

The chips and herbs can be made early in the day and stored uncovered at room temperature.

