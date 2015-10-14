Herbed Potato Chips

How to Make It

Step 1 Using a mandoline, very thinly slice the potatoes crosswise into a large bowl. Cover with cold water and swish to rinse off the starch; drain. Repeat the rinsing until the water is clear. Transfer the potato slices to a paper towel–lined baking sheet and pat thoroughly dry.

Step 2 In a large pot, heat 3 inches of oil to 360°. Add the sage, rosemary, thyme and parsley sprigs to the hot oil and fry, stirring, until crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the herbs to paper towels to drain.