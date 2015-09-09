Herbed Leg of Lamb with Olive Butter and Roasted Tomatoes 
© Con Poulos
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Dave Beran
October 2015

Chef Dave Beran loves the meaty combination of lamb and olives; not only does he slather a butterflied leg with olive-spiked butter before roasting, but he also serves a little extra butter at the table. Slideshow: More Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup coarsely chopped shallots
  • 1/2 cup crushed garlic cloves 
  • 1/3 cup each thyme leaves, parsley leaves and chopped rosemary
  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/3 cup plus 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 stick plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • One 5-pound well-trimmed boned and butterflied leg of lamb 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 pounds cherry tomatoes
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • Chunky olive butter, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender or food processor, combine the shallots, garlic, thyme, parsley, rosemary, mustard and 1/3 cup of the olive oil; blend until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the butter. 

Step 2    

Arrange the lamb fat side down on a rack set over a rimmed baking sheet. Spread the herb butter all over the lamb, leaving a 1-inch border. Refrigerate until the butter is semifirm, 30 minutes. Roll up the lamb with the butter inside and tie securely with kitchen twine at 1-inch intervals. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Rub the lamb with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 1 hour and 45 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 130° for medium-rare. Transfer the lamb to a cutting board and let rest for 20 minutes. Leave the oven on.

Step 4    

On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the tomatoes with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the thyme sprigs and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 20 minutes, stirring, until softened.

Step 5    

Discard the strings and thinly slice the lamb. Serve with the roasted tomatoes and olive butter.

Suggested Pairing

A dark, spicy yet fruity red wine.

