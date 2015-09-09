Herbed Leg of Lamb with Olive Butter and Roasted Tomatoes 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender or food processor, combine the shallots, garlic, thyme, parsley, rosemary, mustard and 1/3 cup of the olive oil; blend until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the butter.

Step 2 Arrange the lamb fat side down on a rack set over a rimmed baking sheet. Spread the herb butter all over the lamb, leaving a 1-inch border. Refrigerate until the butter is semifirm, 30 minutes. Roll up the lamb with the butter inside and tie securely with kitchen twine at 1-inch intervals. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 400°. Rub the lamb with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 1 hour and 45 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 130° for medium-rare. Transfer the lamb to a cutting board and let rest for 20 minutes. Leave the oven on.

Step 4 On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the tomatoes with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the thyme sprigs and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 20 minutes, stirring, until softened.