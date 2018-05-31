Herbed Cheese Spread 

Victor Protasio
This triple-cheese, triple-herb spread is reminiscent of a Boursin and melts beautifully into toast or warm, charred flatbreads. We love the fruity heat that dried pequin chiles (available at penzeys.com) bring to this recipe, but you can substitute crushed red pepper or omit them entirely.
How to Make It
Step
Combine garlic, salt, and, if using, chile in bowl of a food processor, and pulse until coarsely ground, about 5 times. Add cream cheese, mascarpone, goat cheese, and olive oil, and process until smooth, about 1 minute. Add chives, marjoram, tarragon, and a few grinds of black pepper, and process until combined.
Make Ahead
Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before using.
