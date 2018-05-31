Herbed Cheese Spread 
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 1/2 cups
Justin Chapple
July 2018

This triple-cheese, triple-herb spread is reminiscent of a Boursin and melts beautifully into toast or warm, charred flatbreads. We love the fruity heat that dried pequin chiles (available at penzeys.com) bring to this recipe, but you can substitute crushed red pepper or omit them entirely.

Ingredients

  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Pinch of crumbled dried pequin chile or crushed red pepper (optional)
  • 8 ounces mascarpone cheese
  • 8 ounces goat cheese
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
  • 1 tablespoon fresh marjoram leaves
  • 1 heaping teaspoon fresh tarragon leaves
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step

Combine garlic, salt, and, if using, chile in bowl of a food processor, and pulse until coarsely ground, about 5 times. Add cream cheese, mascarpone, goat cheese, and olive oil, and process until smooth, about 1 minute. Add chives, marjoram, tarragon, and a few grinds of black pepper, and process until combined.

Make Ahead

Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before using.

