Herb-Scented Mashed Potatoes
Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 10
Justin Chapple
November 2017

To make these next-level potatoes, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple first steeps fresh rosemary, sage and garlic in a combination of milk and cream, then folds that fragrant mixture into boiled and riced potatoes. To make them even more irresistble, he brushes the mashed potatoes with butter and broils them before serving, creating a deliciously light and crispy potato crust on top. Slideshow: More Mashed Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups heavy cream 
  • 1 1/4 cups whole milk 
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, plus melted butter for brushing 
  • Two 4-inch rosemary sprigs 
  • 2 sage sprigs 
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed 
  • 5 pounds baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the cream, milk and the  2 sticks of butter with the rosemary, sage and garlic and bring just to a simmer. Remove from the heat and let steep for  15 minutes, then discard the rosemary, sage and garlic.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large pot, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a  generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well, then pass the potatoes through a ricer into the pot. Fold in the cream mixture and season generously with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Light the broiler and position the rack 8 inches from the heat. Scrape the potatoes into a 12-inch round flameproof pan or baking dish (2 inches deep) and, using a spoon, decoratively swirl the top. Gently brush with melted butter. Broil for about  8 minutes, until the top is browned in spots. Serve hot.

Make Ahead

The mashed potatoes can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently  before scraping into the baking dish and broiling.

