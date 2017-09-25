Herb-Scented Mashed Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, combine the cream, milk and the 2 sticks of butter with the rosemary, sage and garlic and bring just to a simmer. Remove from the heat and let steep for 15 minutes, then discard the rosemary, sage and garlic.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large pot, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well, then pass the potatoes through a ricer into the pot. Fold in the cream mixture and season generously with salt and pepper.