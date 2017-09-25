Herb-Scented Mashed Potatoes

To make these next-level potatoes, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple first steeps fresh rosemary, sage and garlic in a combination of milk and cream, then folds that fragrant mixture into boiled and riced potatoes. To make them even more irresistble, he brushes the mashed potatoes with butter and broils them before serving, creating a deliciously light and crispy potato crust on top. Slideshow: More Mashed Potato Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, combine the cream, milk and the 2 sticks of butter with the rosemary, sage and garlic and bring just to a simmer. Remove from the heat and let steep for 15 minutes, then discard the rosemary, sage and garlic.
Meanwhile, in a large pot, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well, then pass the potatoes through a ricer into the pot. Fold in the cream mixture and season generously with salt and pepper.
Light the broiler and position the rack 8 inches from the heat. Scrape the potatoes into a 12-inch round flameproof pan or baking dish (2 inches deep) and, using a spoon, decoratively swirl the top. Gently brush with melted butter. Broil for about 8 minutes, until the top is browned in spots. Serve hot.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Sophia Chaale
Review Body: Made this for Friendsgiving this past weekend and it was a great hit. Cooked it in my Dutch oven, which left about 4 inches gap at the top so it didn’t get the nice crisp look which you would get in a shallow dish.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-11-21