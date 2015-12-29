Herb-Roasted Spatchcock Chicken

Chef Tyler Florence of Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco gets as much crispiness as possible when roasting chicken by spatchcocking, or butterflying—removing the backbone and flattening the bird so that more of the skin is exposed to direct heat. (Your butcher can do this for you.) He serves his kale Caesar alongside, tossing the caramelized roasted garlic from the chicken into the salad Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.