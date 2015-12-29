Herb-Roasted Spatchcock Chicken
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Tyler Florence

Chef Tyler Florence of Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco gets as much crispiness as possible when roasting chicken by spatchcocking, or butterflying—removing the backbone and flattening the bird so that more of the skin is exposed to direct heat. (Your butcher can do this for you.) He serves his kale Caesar alongside, tossing the caramelized roasted garlic from the chicken into the salad Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • One 4-pound chicken
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped oregano
  • 1 tablespoon chopped thyme
  • 2 teaspoons chopped rosemary
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Using poultry shears, cut along each side of the chicken backbone and remove it. Turn the chicken breast side up and press on the breastbone to flatten the chicken. Rub the chicken  all over with the olive oil, oregano, thyme and rosemary. Generously season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Transfer the chicken to a large rimmed baking sheet, skin side up, and tuck the garlic underneath it. Roast for 45 minutes, until the skin is browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in an inner thigh registers 160°. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before serving.

