Herb Oil
Spike Gjerde
March 2019

Spike Gjerde, the James Beard Award–winning chef at restaurants like A Rake’s Progress in Washington, D.C., and Woodberry Kitchen in Baltimore, approaches local sourcing with religious fervor. He forgoes olive oil and lemons, using locally grown and pressed oils and vinegars in their place. His team dries mint, lavender, peaches, and cherries—and even makes garlic powder. He refuses to buy from distributors, even when they buy from local growers, because he wants every penny to go the farm. “A lot of people say, ‘Wow, this is harder than I thought.’ Then they just call [giant distributor] Sysco. But it’s why we’re doing it,” Gjerde says. “Our job is to get more value back to growers.” This recipe, from A Rake’s Progress, is inspired by Gjerde’s relationship with local makers and purveyors. Try drizzling this brilliant-green oil over everything from avocado toast to salad.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley 
  • 3 tablespoons sliced fresh chives 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped lovage or celery leaves 

How to Make It

Step

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Process until mostly smooth, about 30 seconds. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 3 days.

