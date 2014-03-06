Herb-Marinated Mixed Skewers

Chef Matteo Gambi grills these marinated pork and bacon-wrapped turkey skewers for a great charred flavor, then finishes them in the oven to keep them juicy. Slideshow: Kebab Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium bowl, toss the pork with the garlic, rosemary, 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and a generous pinch of pepper. Season the turkey with pepper and wrap each piece in a bacon slice. Let the pork and turkey stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, on a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the tomatoes with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast the tomatoes for 20 to 25 minutes, until just starting to burst. Transfer the tomatoes to a platter. Leave the oven on.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Alternately thread the pork and bacon-wrapped turkey onto wooden skewers. Oil the grill grates. Season the skewers with salt and grill over moderately high heat, turning, until lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Transfer the skewers to the baking sheet and roast for 7 to 10 minutes, until the meats are just cooked through. Transfer the skewers to the platter and serve with the tomatoes.
