Herb-Marinated Mixed Skewers
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Matteo Gambi
April 2014

Chef Matteo Gambi grills these marinated pork and bacon-wrapped turkey skewers for a great charred flavor, then finishes them in the oven to keep them juicy. Slideshow: Kebab Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound pork tenderloin, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped rosemary
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless raw turkey breast, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 10 to 12 slices of bacon, cut crosswise in thirds
  • 2 pints cherry tomatoes
  • Kosher salt
  • Long wooden skewers soaked in water for 30 minutes

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium bowl, toss the pork with the garlic, rosemary, 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and a generous pinch of pepper. Season the turkey with pepper and wrap each piece in a bacon slice. Let the pork and turkey stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, on a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the tomatoes with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast the tomatoes for 20 to 25 minutes, until just starting to burst. Transfer the tomatoes to a platter. Leave the oven on.

Step 3    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Alternately thread the pork and bacon-wrapped turkey onto wooden skewers. Oil the grill grates. Season the skewers with salt and grill over moderately high heat, turning, until lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Transfer the skewers to the baking sheet and roast for 7 to 10 minutes, until the meats are just cooked through. Transfer the skewers to the platter and serve with the tomatoes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up