Herb-Marinated Mixed Skewers

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium bowl, toss the pork with the garlic, rosemary, 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and a generous pinch of pepper. Season the turkey with pepper and wrap each piece in a bacon slice. Let the pork and turkey stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, on a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the tomatoes with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast the tomatoes for 20 to 25 minutes, until just starting to burst. Transfer the tomatoes to a platter. Leave the oven on.