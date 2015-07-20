Herb-Basted Grilled Chicken
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton
August 2015

Basting chicken with a bundle of rosemary and thyme sprigs adds wonderful flavor while keeping the meat juicy. Slideshow: More Grilled Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
  • 4 rosemary sprigs plus 1/2 tablespoon chopped rosemary
  • 4 thyme sprigs plus 1/2 tablespoon chopped thyme
  • 1/2 cup boiling water
  • 2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Canola oil, for brushing

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. In a large heatproof bowl, combine 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of  pepper with the garlic and the chopped rosemary and thyme. Add the boiling water and stir until the salt dissolves. Tie the rosemary and thyme sprigs together with kitchen twine.

Step 2    

Rub the chicken all over with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Oil the grate and grill the chicken over moderate heat until nicely charred and cooked through, turning and using the herb bundle to baste the chicken with the brine as it cooks, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer the chicken to plates and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this easy chicken dish with a crisp, savory Italian white.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up