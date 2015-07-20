Herb-Basted Grilled Chicken

Light a grill. In a large heatproof bowl, combine 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper with the garlic and the chopped rosemary and thyme. Add the boiling water and stir until the salt dissolves. Tie the rosemary and thyme sprigs together with kitchen twine.

Step 2

Rub the chicken all over with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Oil the grate and grill the chicken over moderate heat until nicely charred and cooked through, turning and using the herb bundle to baste the chicken with the brine as it cooks, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer the chicken to plates and serve.