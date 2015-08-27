Herb Baked Salmon
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
June 2014

You can use any mix of herbs fort this garden-fresh salmon recipe. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fresh sage
  • 2 tablespoons fresh oregano
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped chives
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets
  • Additional herbs for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2    

In a food processor, pulse the herbs together with the oil. 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until very finely chopped.

Step 3    

Place the salmon on an oiled baking sheet, then divide the chopped herb mixture between the salmon. Bake until the salmon is just cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve the salmon sprinkled with additional fresh herbs and oil.

