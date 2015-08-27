Herb Baked Salmon

© Ian Knauer
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Step 2
In a food processor, pulse the herbs together with the oil. 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until very finely chopped.
Step 3
Place the salmon on an oiled baking sheet, then divide the chopped herb mixture between the salmon. Bake until the salmon is just cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve the salmon sprinkled with additional fresh herbs and oil.
