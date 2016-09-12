Herb-and-Bulgur Salad with Sunflower Seeds 

In a large heatproof bowl, cover the bulgur with the boiling water. Add a generous pinch of salt, cover with plastic wrap and let stand until the bulgur is tender and the water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Step 2

Hold the herb bunches together in one hand. Using scissors, snip the herbs over the bulgur until you reach the thick stems (you should have about 1 1/2 cups each of parsley and cilantro and 3/4 cup each of chives and dill); discard the stems. Add the sunflower seeds, lemon juice and olive oil to the bulgur and toss very well. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Serve the salad at room temperature.