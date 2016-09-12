Herb-and-Bulgur Salad with Sunflower Seeds 
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
October 2016

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple dresses up hearty, simple, no-cook bulgur with a bounty of fresh herbs, a lemony dressing and crunchy roasted sunflower seeds. Slideshow: Salads with Grains

Ingredients

  • 1 cup medium bulgur 
  • 2 cups boiling water
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • One 2-ounce bunch of parsley
  • One 2-ounce bunch of cilantro
  • One 1-ounce bunch of chives
  • One 1-ounce bunch of dill
  • 1/2 cup salted toasted sunflower seeds
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heatproof bowl, cover the bulgur with the boiling water. Add a generous pinch of salt, cover with plastic wrap and let stand until the bulgur is tender and the water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Step 2    

Hold the herb bunches together in one hand. Using scissors, snip the herbs over the bulgur until you reach the thick stems (you should have about 1 1/2 cups each of parsley and cilantro and 3/4 cup each of chives and dill); discard the stems. Add the sunflower seeds, lemon juice and olive oil to the bulgur and toss very well. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Serve the salad at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The bulgur salad can be made early in the day. The prepared bulgur can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Notes

Zero-mess move: Working over a bowl, snip away at a bunch of herbs with a pair of scissors or kitchen shears, avoiding the thick stems.

