Hendrick's & Honeydew

James • Philadelphia Honeydew melon was in season when Kristina Burke and her husband, chef Jim Burke, opened their restaurant, so they decided to use it in a drink. The cucumber and rose flavors in Hendrick's gin balance the melon's almost unctuous sweetness. More Gin Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle 4 of the honeydew balls with the gin. Add ice and shake well. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and stir in the chilled tonic water. Garnish with the remaining 3 honeydew balls and the thyme sprig.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5