Hendrick's & Honeydew
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Kristina Burke and Jim Burke

James • Philadelphia Honeydew melon was in season when Kristina Burke and her husband, chef Jim Burke, opened their restaurant, so they decided to use it in a drink. The cucumber and rose flavors in Hendrick's gin balance the melon's almost unctuous sweetness.  More Gin Cocktails

Ingredients

  • 7 medium honeydew melon balls
  • 1 1/2 ounces gin, preferably Hendrick's
  • Ice
  • 1 ounce chilled tonic water
  • 1 thyme sprig

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle 4 of the honeydew balls with the gin. Add ice and shake well. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and stir in the chilled tonic water. Garnish with the remaining 3 honeydew balls and the thyme sprig.

