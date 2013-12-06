Hemingway Daiquiri

Ernest Hemingway once wrote that daiquiris “felt, as you drank them, the way downhill glacier-skiing feels running through powder snow.” The daiquiri that Hemingway liked best included grapefruit juice and maraschino liqueur.
In a cocktail shaker, combine the rum, lime and grapefruit juices and maraschino liqueur. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the lime wheel.
