Hemingway Daiquiri
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Ernest Hemingway once wrote that daiquiris “felt, as you drank them, the way downhill glacier-skiing feels running through powder snow.” The daiquiri that Hemingway liked best included grapefruit juice and maraschino liqueur. Slideshow: Rum Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

  • 2 ounces white rum
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1/2 ounce maraschino liqueur
  • Ice
  • 1 lime wheel, for garnish (optional)

In a cocktail shaker, combine the rum, lime and grapefruit juices and maraschino liqueur. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the lime wheel.

