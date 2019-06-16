Heirloom Tomato Salad with Pickled Ramp Vinaigrette

Victor Protasio
This simple salad is all about perfect, in-season produce like onion-y ramps and juicy heirloom tomatoes. It sits well and makes a great potluck or barbecue side salad.
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together olive oil, rice vinegar, pickled ramp brine, 11/2 teaspoons salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.
Step 2
Layer heirloom tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, onion slices, and herb leaves on a serving platter. Sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
Step 3
Scatter chopped pickled ramps over salad, and drizzle with pickled ramp vinaigrette.
Notes
Order pickled ramps from Blackberry Farm, or substitute pickled onions.