Heirloom Tomato Salad with Pickled Ramp Vinaigrette
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Suzanne Tracht
July 2019

This simple salad is all about perfect, in-season produce like onion-y ramps and juicy heirloom tomatoes. It sits well and makes a great potluck or barbecue side salad.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons pickled ramp brine plus 1 cup chopped pickled ramps (such as Blackberry Farm), divided
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 3 pounds heirloom tomatoes, sliced
  • 15 cherry tomatoes (about 1/2 pound), halved
  • 2 medium-size sweet Maui onions (about 1 pound), cut into 1/2-inch rings
  • 1/2 cup fresh leafy herbs (such as basil, tarragon, parsley, and chervil)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together olive oil, rice vinegar, pickled ramp brine, 11/2 teaspoons salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.

Step 2    

Layer heirloom tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, onion slices, and herb leaves on a serving platter. Sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 3    

Scatter chopped pickled ramps over salad, and drizzle with pickled ramp vinaigrette.

Notes

Order pickled ramps from Blackberry Farm, or substitute pickled onions.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement