Heirloom Tomato Salad Flatbreads with Pepperoncini-Tahini Dressing
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 (makes 2 flatbreads)
Sarah Bolla
March 2014

Heirloom tomatoes are placed onto every square inch of these freshly baked, homemade-flatbreads and then topped with tangy pepperoncini dressing and small watermelon gherkins. Slideshow: More Greek Recipes

Ingredients

Flatbread

  • 1 envelope active dry yeast
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 2 cups plus 2 tablespoons bread flour or all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling and brushing

Dressing

  • 8 pepperoncini, plus 1/4 cup liquid brine
  • 1 tablespoon sesame tahini
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salad

  • 1 pound heirloom tomatoes, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1/2 cup Persian cucumber, sliced thin
  • 1/4 cup watermelon gherkins, halved
  • 1/4 cup dried currants, soaked in warm water to cover
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves
  • 1 teaspoon za’atar seasoning (optional)
  • Flaky sea salt for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the yeast, sugar, and 2 tablespoons of warm water and let sit, about 5 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the flour and let sit until billowy and soft, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Put the remaining 2 cups of flour and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add 3/4 cup of warm water, the olive oil, and the yeast dough mixture to the bowl. Mix on low to medium speed until a smooth dough forms, about 6 minutes. Transfer the dough to an oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and drizzle with olive oil. Transfer the dough to a work surface and divide it into two pieces, forming into balls. Flour each ball and cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 20 minutes.

Step 4    

Roll each ball of dough into a 12-inch round oval. Place the rolled out dough onto the olive oil-drizzled parchment, brush the surface of the dough with olive oil, and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until lightly golden on the edges.

Step 5    

Meanwhile, in the bowl of a small food processor, combine the pepperoncini and a 1/4 cup of their liquid brine; add the tahini, lemon juice, garlic, honey, and season with salt. With the processor running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil and process until the pepperoncini are finely chopped and smooth. Pour the dressing into a bowl and set aside.

Step 6    

Arrange the tomato slices over the warm flatbreads, top with the cucumbers, gherkins, and drained currants. Pour over the dressing, sprinkle with the crumbled feta, oregano leaves, za’atar seasoning, and flaky sea salt. Slice into strips and serve.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be made in advance and stored in airtight container up to 1 week. (Recipe makes about 1 1/4 cups of dressing, with some left over).

Notes

Specialty produce stores or farmer’s markets during the summer and fall months are the best places to look out for watermelon gherkins. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up