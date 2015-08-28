Heirloom Tomato Salad Flatbreads with Pepperoncini-Tahini Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, combine the yeast, sugar, and 2 tablespoons of warm water and let sit, about 5 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the flour and let sit until billowy and soft, about 20 minutes.

Step 2 Put the remaining 2 cups of flour and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add 3/4 cup of warm water, the olive oil, and the yeast dough mixture to the bowl. Mix on low to medium speed until a smooth dough forms, about 6 minutes. Transfer the dough to an oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350° and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and drizzle with olive oil. Transfer the dough to a work surface and divide it into two pieces, forming into balls. Flour each ball and cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 20 minutes.

Step 4 Roll each ball of dough into a 12-inch round oval. Place the rolled out dough onto the olive oil-drizzled parchment, brush the surface of the dough with olive oil, and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until lightly golden on the edges.

Step 5 Meanwhile, in the bowl of a small food processor, combine the pepperoncini and a 1/4 cup of their liquid brine; add the tahini, lemon juice, garlic, honey, and season with salt. With the processor running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil and process until the pepperoncini are finely chopped and smooth. Pour the dressing into a bowl and set aside.