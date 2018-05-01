Heirloom Tomato and Plum Salad 

Pete Lee
Juicy, ripe plums and heirloom tomatoes are a natural pair in this salad from chef Norberto Piattoni of Mettā in Brooklyn. Shaved persimmon and sesame seeds add texture, while shiso and purslane, greens with a distinct savory character, balance the fruit.
How to Make It
Step
Whisk together oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, plums, and half of the shiso leaves to oil mixture; toss to combine. Transfer to a platter. Top with remaining shiso leaves; persimmon slices, if using; purslane; and sesame seeds.
