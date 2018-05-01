Heirloom Tomato and Plum Salad 
Norberto Piattoni
June 2018

Juicy, ripe plums and heirloom tomatoes are a natural pair in this salad from chef Norberto Piattoni of Mettā in Brooklyn. Shaved persimmon and sesame seeds add texture, while shiso and purslane, greens with a distinct savory character, balance the fruit.
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil 
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt  
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper 
  • 2 pounds heirloom tomatoes, cut into 2-inch pieces 
  • 1 pound plums, cut into 1/2-inch wedges 
  • 8 fresh shiso leaves, thinly sliced, divided 
  • 1/2 Fuyu persimmon, shaved crosswise on a mandoline (optional) 
  • 2 tablespoons small purslane sprigs, stemmed, or 1 teaspoon fresh lemon thyme leaves 

How to Make It

Step

Whisk together oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, plums, and half of the shiso leaves to oil mixture; toss to combine. Transfer to a platter. Top with remaining shiso leaves; persimmon slices, if using; purslane; and sesame seeds.

