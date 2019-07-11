Heirloom Tomato and Pepper Toasts with Whipped Ricotta
Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
By Jeremiah Langhorne
August 2019

Velvety smooth, lightly seasoned ricotta serves as the perfect base for juicy ripe tomatoes and charred peppers on grilled levain bread. Fennel pollen adds a light licorice flavor, while fresh basil, chives, and a hint of lemon juice add brightness to the smoky flavor from the grill.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds ripe heirloom tomatoes
  • 1 7/8 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 5/8 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 2 cups whole-milk ricotta
  • 2 ounces heirloom or baby peppers (such as Jimmy Nardello or shishito)
  • 1/4 cup Garlic Oil or extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 (16-ounce) levain or other rustic bread loaf, cut into 3/4-inch slices
  • 1/2 teaspoon flaky sea salt (such as J.Q. Dickinson)
  • 1/8 teaspoon fennel pollen or toasted and crushed fennel seeds
  • 1/4 cup small fresh basil leaves
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives
  • 1/2 lemon
  • Hot sauce (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cut tomatoes into 1/2-inch-thick pieces; place on a plate, and season with 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Set aside.

Step 2    

Combine ricotta, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and remaining 1/8 teaspoon black pepper in a food processor. Process until smooth and light, about 30 seconds.

Step 3    

Toss together peppers and 1 tablespoon garlic oil. Brush both sides of bread slices with remaining 3 tablespoons garlic oil.

Step 4    

Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Place peppers on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, turning often, until speckled with char, about 3 minutes. Place bread on grill, and grill, uncovered, until well toasted, about 1 minute and 30 seconds per side. Remove any charred, thick skin from peppers. Season with remaining 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt; cut into bite-size pieces, and set aside.

Step
Step 5    

To assemble toasts, spread about 2 tablespoons ricotta mixture on each bread slice. Divide tomatoes and peppers evenly among toasts; sprinkle with flaky sea salt and fennel pollen. Top toasts with basil, chives, a squeeze of lemon, and, if desired, a dash of hot sauce. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement