Heirloom Tomato and Nectarine Salad with Whipped Feta
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
September 2014

In this dish, feta cheese is whipped into a delicious savory cream and served beneath beautiful slices of summer heirlooms and nectarines. Slideshow: More Summer Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese (about 1/3 pound) 
  • 1/4 cup whole milk
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 2 nectarines, quartered and sliced into wedges
  • 1 pound heirloom tomatoes, sliced 1/2-inch thick and halved
  • 1/4 cup marcona almonds
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint, coarsely chopped
  • 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley
  • Flaky sea salt for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In the bowl of a small food processor, combine the feta with the milk and olive oil and process until smooth. Press the cheese through a fine mesh strainer set over a small bowl to discard any cheese crumbles. The mixture should be very smooth.

Step 2    

Add the whipped feta to a large serving plate and top with the nectarine and tomato slices. Add the almonds to top and drizzle the fruit lightly with olive oil. Finish by garnishing with chopped mint and parsley and a sprinkling of flaky sea salt to serve.

Make Ahead

The whipped feta cheese can be made in advance and stored in an airtight container up to 5 days.

