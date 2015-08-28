Heirloom Tomato and Nectarine Salad with Whipped Feta

© Sarah Bolla
In this dish, feta cheese is whipped into a delicious savory cream and served beneath beautiful slices of summer heirlooms and nectarines. Slideshow: More Summer Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In the bowl of a small food processor, combine the feta with the milk and olive oil and process until smooth. Press the cheese through a fine mesh strainer set over a small bowl to discard any cheese crumbles. The mixture should be very smooth.
Step 2
Add the whipped feta to a large serving plate and top with the nectarine and tomato slices. Add the almonds to top and drizzle the fruit lightly with olive oil. Finish by garnishing with chopped mint and parsley and a sprinkling of flaky sea salt to serve.
Make Ahead
The whipped feta cheese can be made in advance and stored in an airtight container up to 5 days.
