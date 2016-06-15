Heirloom Baby Tomato Sauce

Chef Scott Conant featured this recipe at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, during a demo called Soul of Italian Cooking.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large sauté pan, heat the oil over low heat. Add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. The garlic should not take on any color. Add the cherry tomatoes to the skillet, and continue to sauté. Season with salt to taste. The tomatoes will release their juices; continue cooking until fairly dry.
Step 2
Add oregano and basil and mix to incorporate. The sauce should be chunky, fresh looking, and not too thin. Season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes to taste. Serve immediately.
