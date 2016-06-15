Heirloom Baby Tomato Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Scott Conant

Chef Scott Conant featured this recipe at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, during a demo called Soul of Italian Cooking.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons garlic, thinly sliced
  • 2 quarts mixed cherry tomatoes, halved
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, cut into chiffonade
  • Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large sauté pan, heat the oil over low heat. Add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. The garlic should not take on any color. Add the cherry tomatoes to the skillet, and continue to sauté. Season with salt to taste. The tomatoes will release their juices; continue cooking until fairly dry.

Step 2    

Add oregano and basil and mix to incorporate. The sauce should be chunky, fresh looking, and not too thin. Season with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes to taste. Serve immediately.

