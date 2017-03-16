Heebster Nachos

Top Chef judge, food critic and author Gail Simmons grew up in Toronto and Montreal, home to some of the world’s best Jewish delis. She has since settled with her husband, Jeremy, and daughter, Dahlia, in Brooklyn, where she continues to schmear almost everything. That includes nachos. “These are totally silly and go against everything I hold dear about Mexican nachos,” she says. “BUT. THEY ARE INSANELY DELICIOUS. And addictive. My friend Teresia and I made them and basically ate the whole platter standing up at my counter, leaving behind just three chips. Jeremy came home four hours later and devoured them, even though they were soggy and sad by then. That’s when I knew I might be onto something.” Slideshow: Outrageous Nachos Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)