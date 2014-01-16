Hearty Red Lentil, Bacon and Potato Soup
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
January 2014

Hearty and satisfying, this red lentil soup is rich with bacon flavor and chunks of warm potato. Slideshow: Warming Soups

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup red lentils
  • 3 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 pound baby red potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, plus additional to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • Chopped Italian parsley, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Thoroughly rinse the red lentils in fine-holed colander. Set aside.

Step 2    

Heat a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the bacon pieces and cook for about 2 minutes or until the fat renders and the bacon begins to crisp. Stir in the onions and garlic. Increase heat to high and cook for about 2 minutes or until the bacon crisps and the onions soften.

Step 3    

Add the chicken stock, Worcestershire sauce, potatoes, and 1 teaspoon of salt, bring to a moderate boil, then reduce heat and gently simmer for 3 minutes. Stir in the lentils and gently simmer for 20 minutes or until lentil are tender. As it cooks, stir the soup occasionally so the lentils don’t stick to the bottom of the pot.

Step 4    

Season to taste with salt and pepper to taste and garnish with the chopped parsley.

