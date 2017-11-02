Hearty Mexican Cranberry Beans 
John Cullen
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Lorena Herrera
December 2017

A crunchy, herbal topping of diced raw onions, tomato, jalapeño and tons of cilantro punches up Lorena Herrera’s no-soak, creamy pot o’ beans. Slideshow: More Bean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried cranberry or pinto beans, rinsed 
  • 1 small white onion, halved, plus more, diced, for garnish 
  • 2 garlic cloves 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Diced tomato, chopped cilantro and thinly sliced jalapeño, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step

In a large pot, combine the beans with enough water to cover by 4 inches. Add the halved onion and the garlic and bring to  a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the  beans are very tender, about 2 hours. If the beans are soupy, strain them and reserve the cooking liquid for another use. Discard the onion and garlic and season the beans generously with salt. Ladle into bowls, garnish with diced onion, tomato, cilantro and jalapeño and serve. 

